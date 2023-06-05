Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $572,850.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

