Raymond James Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $50.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

