Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Purchases $37,693.20 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,464 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,179 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92.
  • On Friday, May 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of BW opened at $5.57 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $494.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

