ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $41,743.32 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $41,743.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of FORG opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ForgeRock by 600.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ForgeRock

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

