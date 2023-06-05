Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) Insider Acquires A$53,350.00 in Stock

Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP – Get Rating) insider Oliver Stewart bought 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$53,350.00 ($34,869.28).

Kinatico Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Kinatico alerts:

Kinatico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kinatico Ltd provides pre-employment screening, verification, and workforce compliance management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers real-time workforce compliance management via its core Software-as-a-Service RegTech solution, Cited that enables compliance monitoring spanning pre-employment to daily requirements related to geo-location, roles, and tasks applicable across a range of industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinatico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinatico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.