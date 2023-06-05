Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $58,233.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fox Factory Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $92.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

