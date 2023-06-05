TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Buys $249,944.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TTEC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of TTEC
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 423.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTEC (TTEC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.