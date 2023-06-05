TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Buys $249,944.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get TTEC alerts:

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 423.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TTEC

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.