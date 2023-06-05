Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $100,435.65 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.