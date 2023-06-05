Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $69,505.17 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $104.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

