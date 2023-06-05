Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) EVP Sells $95,105.00 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $95,105.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,332.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Melissa Leneis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Melissa Leneis sold 702 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.55, for a total value of $141,488.10.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $202.00 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.81.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

