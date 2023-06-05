EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) COO Sells $79,823.94 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,876.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 984,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $7,435,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

