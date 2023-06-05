Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) CEO Buys $271,275.00 in Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 237,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hibbett by 105.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $8,869,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

