Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $104,462.28 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $104,462.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATOM stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Atomera by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atomera by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atomera by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

