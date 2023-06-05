CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Rodney Christo Sells 11,495 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.