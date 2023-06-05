Insider Buying: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) CFO Purchases $118,260.00 in Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
Shares of ZD opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $94.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.