Insider Buying: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) CFO Purchases $118,260.00 in Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $94.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ziff Davis

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

