Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $115,102.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLX. Guggenheim upped their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

