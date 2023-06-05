Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $127,920.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.

Nuvalent Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $44.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 709,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 506,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.