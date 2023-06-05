Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Sells $127,498.30 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $41.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.