Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $134,400.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,992,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,830,379.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.72. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blink Charging Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Barclays cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

