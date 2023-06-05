Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $129,870.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 504,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Up 0.8 %

SNAP stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

