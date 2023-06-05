Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Sells $143,841.60 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.