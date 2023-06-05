Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $145,880.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $74.46 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

