Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $166,080.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $864,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $847,429.28.

On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $164,360.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $41.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

