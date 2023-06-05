Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Sells $163,220.26 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 874,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

