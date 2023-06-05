Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CFO Sells $172,217.82 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.