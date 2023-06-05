Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $173,517.96 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

