OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells $177,885.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $177,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,803.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $121.49 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

