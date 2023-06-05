Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $194,800.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,096.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRSR opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 8.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

