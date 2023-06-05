Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $201,900.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $201,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,271,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $147,650.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 1.02. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

