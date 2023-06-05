Insider Buying: SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) CEO Acquires $197,563.20 in Stock

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris purchased 658,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SpringBig Trading Up 53.5 %

Shares of SBIGW stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringBig

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringBig stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

