Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Sells $227,040.45 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,083,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

