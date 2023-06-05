Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.09.

GWRE stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

