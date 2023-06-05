VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $166.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.