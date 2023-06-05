Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.30.

NYSE IOT opened at $24.31 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $540,290.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $540,290.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,272.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,310,920 shares of company stock worth $101,933,817. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

