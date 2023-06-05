Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Insider Purchases A$230,520.00 in Stock

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Rating) insider Yaomeng Xiao purchased 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.52 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of A$230,520.00 ($150,666.67).

Yancoal Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Yancoal Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 10.53%. This is a boost from Yancoal Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Yancoal Australia’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Yancoal Australia Company Profile

Yancoal Australia Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. It owns 95% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

