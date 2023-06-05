Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $277,229.70 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

