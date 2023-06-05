Insider Selling: EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CEO Sells $238,919.40 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EVGO opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
