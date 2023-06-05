Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $557,130.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 2nd, Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

