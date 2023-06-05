Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells $257,400.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About e.l.f. Beauty

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

