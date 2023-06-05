Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

