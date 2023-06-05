Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO Sells $419,100.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NSC opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

