Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $1,063,200.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $71.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

