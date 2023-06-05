Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
SRI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $481.43 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $25.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 677,632 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
