Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.36.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
