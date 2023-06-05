Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Stock Performance

NYSE:CIA opened at $2.11 on Friday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Michelle Cormier 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. In other news, insider Michelle Cormier 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,459.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Citizens by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citizens by 86.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

