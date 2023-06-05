Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Conformis Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.13 on Friday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter.
Conformis Company Profile
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
