Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.13 on Friday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.