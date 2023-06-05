Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMSGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.13 on Friday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

