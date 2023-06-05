IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,273,871. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 557,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 180,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,243,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 150,021 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,232,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,517,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 231,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

