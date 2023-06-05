Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.75%.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 215,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 43,442 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

