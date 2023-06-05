BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.