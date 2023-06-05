Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 5.9 %
MARPS opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
