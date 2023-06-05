Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 5.9 %

MARPS opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.